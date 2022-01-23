Clayton S. “Clem” Graybill, 67, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 16, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Albert and Elsie (Shenk) Graybill. He was the husband of Kathy (Degenhardt) Graybill with whom he shared over 46 years of marriage.
He was a member of the PA Artist Blacksmiths’ Association.
Clem is survived by two sons, Bobby Graybill husband of Nicole, Joshua Graybill and two daughters, Jen Schoenberger wife of Nicholas all of Lancaster and Lakeesha Graybill of Willow Street. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Erik, Emma, Gavin, Elsie and his brother, John Graybill husband of Wendy of Mountville.
In keeping with Clem’s wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers contributions in Clem’s memory may be made to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, www.gentlegiantdrafthorserescue.org. To send an online condolence, please visit: