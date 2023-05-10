Clayton R. Nissley, 96, entered into rest at Landis Homes on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Born in Manheim, he was the first son of the late Clayton R. and Katie Rudy Nissley, following six sisters. Clayton was the husband of A. Martha Denlinger Stahl Nissley, and they would have observed their 15th wedding anniversary this month; his first wife was the late Vera Becker Nissley who died in November of 2005 following 57 years of marriage. Clayton was the owner and operator of his own farm in Rapho Township; that was his grandfather's farm and also the home where he was born. Clayton and Vera farmed together and raised four children.
Clayton possessed many skills useful on the farm, from woodworking to repairing machinery to building equipment. He was hard working, intelligent, fun-loving, warm, and generous. He learned the lathe and created rolling pins, turned saffron boxes, and made six grandmother clocks.
After retiring from the farm, he delivered mail, and drove the ambulance for transfers. He was an energetic Gideon member. He gave time to MDS, Brotherly Aid, and historically, set up tents for Brunk revivals. He was a lifelong member of Erisman Mennonite Church, Manheim, where he served as a Church Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent, and Cemetery Trustee.
Surviving in addition to his wife Martha, is a daughter, Barbara wife of Marlin W. Good, of Lititz, 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, a brother, Wilmer R. husband of Ruth Nissley, a brother-in-law, Weaver Reitz; two daughters-in-law: Elaine Martin Nissley Witmer, Elta Leaman Nissley Miller, and a son-in-law Tom August. Preceding him in death are two sons: John D. and Jay W. Nissley, a daughter, Mary Ellen August, and six sisters: Emma Landis, Grace Nissley, Florence Oberholtzer, Anna Nissley, Helen Reitz, and Rhoda Hostetter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ephrata House of Landis Homes for the genuine loving care given to Clayton during his residence there.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clayton's funeral service at Landis Homes (West Bethany Chapel) 1001 East Oregon Pike, Lititz, on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at West Bethany Chapel on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Clayton's memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, or Gideons International, Lancaster West Camp, PO Box 194, Manheim, PA. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com