Clayton R. Johnson, 33, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 of injuries sustained in an accident. Born in Dallas, TX, he was the son of Christian R. and Tonya Miller Johnson of Parker, CO. He was the husband of Merilee D. Hunt Johnson. He was a loving husband and father. Clay was owner operator of This. There. Now, LLC Courier Service. He had a thirst for knowledge and lived in the moment every day. He will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor and goofy personality, by everyone who met him. Clay was a car enthusiast with a passion for "drifting." His personal slogan was "Die young, as late as possible."
Besides his parents and wife, he is survived by: children, Cam R. Johnson, Avilene J. Johnson both at home; siblings, Brian C. married to Malinda J. Kloer Johnson of Aurora, CO, April L. Johnson of Parker, CO; mother and father-in-law, Mitchell J. and Melanie G. Hunt of Paradise, PA.
The funeral will be private. Interment will be in Steinmetz Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
