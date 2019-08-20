Clayton H. Gantz, Sr., 90 years, 1 month of Conestoga, PA passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Hospital Hospice Care Unit, after a brief battle with cancer. Born July 17, 1929 he was the last surviving child of the late Elmer A. and Minnie I. (Denlinger) Gantz. He was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, William "Bud" Gantz, Raymond "Dick" Gantz, Lloyd Gantz and a sister Mabel Eckman.
Clayton loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return home, he made a career being a carpenter and hand built his own home in 1967. In 1991 he retired from Amtrak and followed his dream of moving to his cabin in East Waterford, Juniata County. He had a passion for the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Clayton was a founding member of the Safe Harbor Hunting Club, Clinton County, to which he belonged for more than 68 years. He enjoyed watching his Philadelphia sports teams, checking on his bird feeders and in recent years, spending time with his furry companion, Vegas who he lovingly referred to as "Poochie." He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW and spent many years volunteering his time to better the lives of other veterans. Clayton was a master of all trades, if he didn't know how to fix it, he would find a way to make it work. He was a simple man, who lived a simple life and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his 3 daughters, Leslie A. Erisman, wife of Robert, Ephrata, Sharon B. Fisher, wife of Robert, Lititz, Debora L. Barsis wife of Rudy, Claysville and 1 son Clayton H. Gantz Jr. husband of Linda, Jordan, AR; 6 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild and 6 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will take place from 11-11:30 AM in the Chapel at the Mausoleum at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 with a Military Funeral Service to follow on Friday, August 23, 2019. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Clayton's name to American Legion Post 34, 1388 Arcadia Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
