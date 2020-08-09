Clayton David Sensenig, stillborn son of Brock and Brooke (Byler) Sensenig of Ephrata, was born at 36 weeks gestation on August 6, 2020 at Reading Hospital.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Harvey and Wendy Byler and David and Marilyn Sensenig. He is also survived by 7 aunts, 3 uncles, and 8 cousins.
Although Clayton’s time on earth was far too short, he was already so loved and will forever hold a piece of so many people’s hearts. He will be deeply missed until we reunite with him in Heaven.
A private graveside service will be held with interment in Martindale Mennonite Cemetery. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
