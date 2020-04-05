Clayton D. Aument, 76, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Pleasant Acres York. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clayton and Mary Jane (Gingrich) Aument.
Clayton enjoyed cars and was a "Ford guy". He also enjoyed going to NASCAR races, trips to the mountains and most of all spending time with his family.
Clayton is survived by his brother-in-law, James B. "Jim" Karr of Conestoga; two nieces, Kelly Reppert of Conestoga and Kristy Drover, wife of Benjamin of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan E. Karr.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) the family will be postponing Clayton's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
