Clayton "Clate" Bard Schannauer, 27, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Clayton graduated from Wilson High School, West Lawn, PA in 2012. He started playing football in elementary school for Lincoln Park, then continued playing at Southern Junior High School and Wilson High School. He worked for LeRoy Schannauer Plumbing and Heating, spending most of his time working on dairy farms. Clayton enjoyed farming, collecting tractors, trucks, and going to tractor shows and sprint car races around the country. He also enjoyed spending time with his pasture raised pigs, cows, and miniature Hereford bull, Elmer.
Clayton will be sorely missed by parents, Kristine (Kiel) and LeRoy Schannauer, Jr.; girlfriend, Arielle Soldridge, and his younger brothers, Jacob, fiancé of Meghan Kisela, Isaac, and Wyatt. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Betty Mae and LeRoy Schannauer, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Margaret and Lawrence Kiel; aunt, Connie Frank and uncle, James Kiel.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, PA. Please wear casual attire.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired memorial contributions in Clayton's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
