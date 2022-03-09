Clayton C. Zerbe, 83, of Denver, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Tower Health Reading Hospital. Born in Brecknock Twp., he was one of 14 children to the late Joseph P. & Edna M. (Kramer) Zerbe.
For most of his life, Clayton was a well-known contractor. He learned to serve God in every aspect of his life. He loved his work and created many lifelong relationships through the jobs he completed. Family was his priority, he led by example, always fair, just, and generous. Clayton was a faithful member of the United Fellowship of Reinholds church, he loved reading his bible and volunteered at the Fivepointville Bible Conference. Clayton liked old cars, visits from his great grandchildren and anyone else that stopped by. He could be found mowing his or anyone's grass on sunny days.
Clayton is survived by three children, Sharon Petti of Lancaster, Clayton Zerbe, Jr. of West Reading, & Sheryl Rathman of Denver; two sisters, Guyula Seinfert and Dorothy Anderson; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Clayton was predeceased by his son Larry Zerbe and 11 siblings.
Viewings will be held Fri., Mar. 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. and on Sat. Mar. 12th from 10 to 11 a.m. at the United Fellowship of Reinholds, 305 W. Main St., Reinholds, PA and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »