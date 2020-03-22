Clayton Allen Davenport

Born April 12, 1952 in Dayton Beach Florida went to be with our Lord on March 5, 2020 in Lexington Kentucky.
He attended Conestoga Valley High School and Carson Long Military Academy. He served in the Navy and had a great love for his country. Al was proud of his many Naval accomplishments: Boat Coxswain, Boiler Tech, Navy Fireman, and Golden Shellback. As well as, driving the boat that delivered the first 200 Marines to Vietnam.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, William H. Davenport and Dorothy A. Davenport. Surviving is his sister Diane Breneman, wife of Jim Breneman. Two nieces, Janine Riley, Jennifer Hutchinson and a Cousin John Show, all from Lancaster, PA as well as his dear companion, Cindy Freeman of Berea, Kentucky.
Al will be interred with full military honors at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Date is pending at this time.
A living tribute »