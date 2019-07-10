Clay Spalding, 65, a resident of The Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing in Ilion, NY, and formerly of Oswego, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Center, New Hartford, NY.
Clay was born on May 22, 1954 in Hackensack, NJ, the son of the late Keith and Dorothy Marie Lint Spalding. He graduated from Manheim Township High School and attended college for three years, including a year in Europe. Clay held a variety of positions, most in food service, until his retirement.
Clay is survived by two sisters, Sarah J. Spalding and Kathleen George and one brother, Drew Spalding.
His interment will take place in the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion. Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
