Born on June 8, 1941 in Nuremberg, Germany, Claus G. (Nick) Doerfler was the son of the late Hans and Christina Doerfler. After immigrating to the United States of America at the age of 10, Nick spent his next 13 years in Doylestown before settling in Warrington, PA.
He was married to his high school sweetheart Susan (Strawn) Doerfler for 58 wonderful years.
A 1960 graduate of Central Bucks High School, he went on to earn an Associate's Degree in drafting from Penn State Ogontz.
His career in the swimming pool industry started at Sylvan Pools. He went on to become a vice president at Carlton Pools in Bucks County.
Nick was a faithful and active member of Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church in Warminster, PA, where he was ordained as a Deacon. He and his wife were both active in the congregation's Sunday school program where they both taught for many years. Nick also took great joy in coordinating the men's breakfast.
Nick was a dedicated 32nd Degree Mason with Washington Lodge No. 59 (now Richmond Solomon's Lodge No. 3) in Philadelphia where he served as a trustee and Worshipful Master.
He and Susan moved from Warrington to Mount Joy, PA in 2005 to be near their children and grandchildren where they became active members of Wayside Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his three children: Constance (Jason) Meyer of Lititz, Susan Harlacher of Mount Joy, and Nicholas (Renee) Doerfler of New Orleans Parish; and his ten grandchildren: Mahayla, Bohdan, Dasia, and Viviana Meyer; Joanna and Megan Harlacher; and Xaden, Vallen, Ziven and Aurelia Doerfler.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 8th at 11 a.m. at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, PA 17538. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hempfield Area Food Bank, 75 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538 and/or Shriners Children's Hospital, 335 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com