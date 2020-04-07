Claudia Stuber, 68, of New Holland, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Norman P. and Jeanette (Longenecker) Adair.
She worked at Zerbe Retirement Community in housekeeping.
Claudia loved people. She will be remembered for her love of bingo and transporting her Amish friends. Her smile could light up a room and her personality was one of a kind. She will be deeply missed.
Her daughter, April, was her whole world. She loved music, dancing, eating, and her trip to Florida.
She was an alumna of Warwick High School class of 1970.
Surviving is a daughter, April L. Simmons of Akron; and a brother, Anthony J. Adair.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.
