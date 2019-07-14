Claudia M. Eckman, 59, of Ephrata, passed away from a brain aneurysm on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her family and best friend. She was born in Lancaster to the late Ralph and Patricia (Bauer) Riley. Claudia was the wife of Eugene "Gene" Eckman.
Claudia was a dedicated employee of Crown Trophy in Stevens for the past 27 years. She loved spending time with her family and her "bestie". She also enjoyed a winning day at the casino and an ice-cold Pepsi. Claudia had a feisty spirit and a heart of gold, and was always there to help out someone in need.
In addition to her husband, Claudia is survived by two grandchildren, Madalyn and Nathan Witwer, her brother Kevin Riley and his wife Mary, and her sister Tina Riley Kline and her husband Mark. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, her "adopted children" Robert Schober, Jr. and Kerry Conley, and her very best friend Carol Northeimer. Along with her parents, Claudia was preceded in death by her daughters, Tracie Lynn McComsey and Angela Witwer.
A celebration of Claudia's life will take place at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where the family will receive guests beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Claudia's memory may be offered to PA Counseling Services, 40 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com