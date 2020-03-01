Claudia Alice Ruoff, age 47, died Wednesday February 26, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at Hospice in Mount Joy after a bruising battle with brain cancer. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and educator.
Claudia was born in The Bronx, NY to Edwin and Kathryn Roberts. Claudia graduated from North Penn High School (Lansdale) in 1990 and Millersville University in 1994.
During her 25 years as an English teacher she earned two master's degrees and achieved her National Teaching Certificate twice. She was a beloved mentor and educator who sought solutions. She taught at Girard College in Philadelphia and also taught with Vision Quest including time teaching on a tall sailing ship. The last 20 years she taught high school English in the Lampeter/Strasburg School District. Claudia was also the district English Language coach working with teachers K through 12.
Claudia loved to sing and was a soprano in many choruses including the Lancaster Symphony Chorus, The Music for Everyone Lancaster Community Chorus and with church choirs at Trinity Lutheran Church, UUCL, Grace UCC, St. James Episcopal Church, and other choruses in the Philadelphia area. She was a poet and writer who also liked to paint and cook, and she was physically active with hiking, bike riding and going to the gym.
Surviving are her husband, Richard E. Ruoff; 3 sons: Alexander, Pierce and Brandon, all at home in Lancaster, her parents, Kathryn and Edwin Roberts, Lancaster, a sister, Lauren Roberts and brother, Matthew Roberts (Both of Philadelphia.)
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Claudia's Celebration of Life service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Music for Everyone, musicforeveryone.org.
