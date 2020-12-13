Claudette M. "Sis" Miller, 85, Mount Joy, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was the widow of the late John R. Miller who died in 2011. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Zeller and Dorothy J. (Risser) Charles. Sis was a loving homemaker for her husband and family. She was a member and faithful prayer warrior of Stevens Hill Community Church of the Brethren, Elizabethtown. Sis enjoyed volunteering for "UNTO", formerly GAIN of Landisville, and connecting with her fellow volunteers over their work. She treasured going to Bible studies and getting to know and love her neighbors, but her greatest pleasure was being a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Sis will be remembered by all as a source of love, kindness, and compassion.
Surviving are two daughters, Stacy, wife of Don Hontz, Manheim, Marty, wife of Tom Daggett, Bainbridge; five grandchildren, Shawn and Shelby Hontz, Casey, Trent, and Kelly Daggett; and three brothers, Charles, C. Robert, and Donald, husband of Sylvia Zeller, all of Mount Joy.
Services and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be private. Contributions in "Sis's" memory may be sent to Stevens Hill Community Church of the Brethren, 3131 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
