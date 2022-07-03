Claudette M. Kreider, 91, of Willow Street, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Mary (Kopp) McFalls.
A graduate of Lampeter High School, Claudette worked for the former Hamilton Watch Company and later the Swatch Group U.S. in Lancaster, from where she retired following many years of service. A collector of collectibles, she was well known at all the local auctions, and enjoyed yard sailing. Claudette was an avid reader and gardener, and loved playing cards, especially pinochle. A lifelong chocolate connoisseur, everyone knew where to find her special stash of candy bars when they visited. She was a faithful member of Willow Street United Church of Christ.
A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Claudette is survived by her daughter, Candice Albring of Manhiem, and her son Glenn Kreider of Lititz; four grandchildren, Heather Hetrich, Angela Marley (Shawn), Gretchen Raad (Chris) and John Ross Albring (Angel); 12 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Pearl McFalls Newcomer (the late Ray) of Lancaster, and her devoted cousin, Dan Landis, of Willow Street, who always made sure she had a ride to wherever she needed to be.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will take place at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Willow Street United Church of Christ, 2723 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street, PA 17584. All are asked to wear casual attire. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Claudette's memory may be made to the Willow Street United Church of Christ at the above address. For online condolence visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com