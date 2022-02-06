Claudette Dunn – Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born in Paris, France and resided in Mount Joy, PA for more than 20 years.
Claudette is survived by her 5 children… Elizabeth, Francoise, Monique, Christine, and Christopher. She was also blessed with 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in the Spring.
Claudette’s children have asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the ASPCA.
“Tu feras toujours partie de moi. Je t’aime Mamam”
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.