Word has been received of the death of Claude William Spiese, 66, on April 20, 2023 in Vung Tau, Vietnam after a long illness.
Claude had a deep love of blues music & lead the NOLA Blues Band in Vietnam. He was known in both Lancaster & New Orleans on the music scene for his wailing harmonica & soulful voice. Born in Nuremberg, Germany as an Army brat, Claude attended DOD schools in Germany & in the U.S. He attended two years at the University of Maryland, Munich, Germany campus and was a 1980 graduate of Franklin & Marshall College. He was a world traveler and worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio liberty for 12 years, residing in Munich.
After the fall of the Iron Curtain, he took a severance package & went to Australia where he obtained an MBA in IT at Bond University. Claude then moved to Vietnam where he was an IT consultant along with many other endeavors. He resided there the rest of his life with frequent visits to the people & places he loved.
Son of the late Frank E. Spiese & Roberta L. Spiese (Coble) of Lancaster, he is survived by sons, Antony Spiese, Quarryville, & Nicholas Spiese, HCMC, Vietnam, & by daughter, Jules Spiese, of North Bethesda, MD. He will be sadly missed by all but especially by wife, Phan The Phuong & his stepdaughters, Susi & Susu, all of Vung Tau. He is also survived by a brother, Richard Spiese, Craftsbury, VT, & sisters Sue Spiese, Manheim, & Linda Hubbard, Sioux Falls, SD, & many nieces & nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the National Blues Museum www.nationalbluesmuseum.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund www.jdrf.org