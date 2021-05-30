Claude W. Lynch

Claude W. Lynch, 81, husband of Dolores M. (DeLorenzo) Lynch, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital following many years of health issues.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 9 to 11 AM at Refreshing Mountain, Meeting Room K, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Russell Eberly officiating.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

