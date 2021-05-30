Claude W. Lynch, 81, husband of Dolores M. (DeLorenzo) Lynch, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital following many years of health issues.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 9 to 11 AM at Refreshing Mountain, Meeting Room K, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Russell Eberly officiating.
