Claude W. Lynch, 81, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital following many years of health issues.
He was the husband of Dolores M. (DeLorenzo) Lynch with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Claude was born in Ephrata, PA, to the late Ross B. and Anna Mae (Martin) Lynch.
He was a much loved husband, father, brother, nephew, grandfather, cousin, uncle and brother-in-law. He loved spending time with his family.
In addition to teaching 9th grade history for 32 years at Ephrata High School, he enjoyed coaching sports. He was an assistant football coach under Dick Young from 1961 to 1968 and head coach from 1969 to 1973, at Ephrata. He was an assistant football coach at F&M College, in Lancaster, from 1975 to 1984. He also coached baseball, wrestling and golf at Ephrata.
In addition to his wife Dolores, Claude is survived by his son, Daniel (Donna) Lynch of Boyertown; his daughter, Deborah (William) Kimmet of Manheim; a grandson, Ryan Lynch of Florida; a granddaughter, Nicole Lynch of North Carolina; a sister, Janet Eby of Ephrata; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Myrna Eileen and twin infant brothers, Roy and Ray Lynch.
The family would like to thank his many caregivers, doctors, nurse and aides from Ephrata Hospital and the Ephrata Cancer Center for his wonderful care over the years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.
If desired, memorial contributions in Claude's memory may be made to Keystone Military Families/Stockings for Soldiers, P O. BOX 358, Shoemakersville, PA 19555.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »