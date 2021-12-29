Claude R. Kurtz, 73, of Lancaster, PA, died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at home. Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late George C. Kurtz and Rosaline Lefever Kurtz and the husband of Donna. Claude and Donna were married in 1975. In addition to his wife, Claude is survived by two sons, Eric M. of Lancaster and Kevin M. husband of Kelila of Mountville; grandchildren: Gideon, Jude and Graceanna Kurtz; and a sister, Thelma Williams of Columbia.
Claude graduated from Columbia High School in 1966, after which he served four years in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Claude worked for Armstrong World Industries for 28 years and Kellogg Co. for 12 years. He enjoyed basketball and tennis.
In keeping with Claude’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, in memory of his father, sister and brother, all of whom died from this disease.
