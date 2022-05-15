Claude J. "Ted" Mowrer

Claude J. Mowrer, and known by many as "Ted", 88, of Holtwood, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Lancaster and was the son of the late Claude R. and Susan (Kostura) Mowrer.
He is survived by his wife Julia A. (Bowers) Mowrer. He and Julia lived in Holtwood for 50 years.
Claude graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1952. Claude was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for most of his life and a former member of St. Catherine of Siena in Quarryville, and a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #867.
He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. While in the U.S. Army he was with the Airborne Infantry as a motor pool driver, and parachutist.
He was the owner and operator of CRST Trucking based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His rig was titled the "Orange Blossom Special" and it was Indiana Orange.
Claude enjoyed their cottage in Lewes, DE, riding his Harley Davidson, gardening, John Deere's, was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Washington Redskins, family gatherings, chihuahua dogs, and was proud to donate a lot of blood.
He is survived by two daughters, Julia A. Houser, companion of Douglas Young, of Willow Street, Dana O. Mowrer, of South Renovo, PA, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Claude, Jr. and Samuel A., and a sister, Suzanne McComsey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Claude's Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Rev. Pang Tcheou as Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10am-11am at a closed casket visitation at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Claude's memory to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
