Claude Dimeler, Jr., 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away on August 2, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Claude, Sr. and Fern (Bowers) Dimeler.
Claude is survived by four children, Claude Dimeler III, husband of Niki of Manheim, Robert Dimeler of Lancaster, Brian Dimeler of Marietta, and Wendy King, wife of Jody of Lititz; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pauline Nissley of Marietta. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine; a grandson, Joshua; three brothers; and five sisters.
A funeral service honoring Claude's life will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow at Geyer's Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/ddb32ab5 To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com