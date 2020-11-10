Clarice Ann Shirk

After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Clarice Ann Smith Shirk, 74, of Lititz, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Clarice graduated from Mansfield High School, Mansfield, PA, and the Arnot Ogden School of Nursing, Elmira, NY with a RN Degree. She continued her education by completing her BSN at Millersville University.
A skilled and valued operating room informatics nurse, Clarice spent the majority of her professional career with Lancaster General Hospital and retired after 37 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church ringing with the Bell Choir for many years. She was also a collector of paperweights and cut-glass treasures.
Enjoying travel and sporting events, Clarice regularly watched her beloved "Phillie's". Creative and artistic, she handcrafted beautiful counted cross stitch treasures. Many family and friends are recipients of her beautiful creations. She believed there was no better color in the world than purple.
Born in Elmira, NY, Clarice was the daughter of the late Roland J and Shirley Beardslee Smith. She is survived by her husband, Harold L. Shirk, and his children, David A. Shirk, husband of Cathy, Douglas W. Shirk, W. Dennis Shirk, husband of Lisa, and Kimberly J. Miller, wife of Troy. Clarice and Harold treasured their six grandchildren, Joseph, husband of Kaitlyn, Matthew, Stephanie, Ian, Aidan and Emily.
Clarice is also survived by her sister, Rhonda J. Hamilton, and her brothers, J. Harlo Smith, husband of Kathleen, Lyman M. Smith, husband of Karen, and Wendell J. Smith, husband of Jennifer; her sister-in-law, Ida Weaver, wife of Dale, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Clarice enjoyed a special relationship with two of her nephews, Chadwick and Wyatt, who will lovingly remember their "Aunty".
Clarice's Life Celebration will be at the family's convenience and announced later. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Grandview United Methodist Church, attn: Choir and Bell Choir, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
