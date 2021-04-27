Clarence Z. Martin, 95, of Clyde, NY, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter in Myerstown, PA on Friday, April 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his late wife Mary (Nolt) Martin. He was the son of the late David N. and Lydia (Zimmerman) Martin.
Surviving are his children, Arlene (Nelson) Wise of Seneca Falls, NY; Marvin (Erma) Martin of Clyde, NY; Clarence (Anna Mae) Martin of Seneca Falls, NY; Raymond (Ella Mae) Martin of Clyde, NY; Mary Jane (Allen) Weiler of Myerstown, PA; Noah (Mary) Martin of Red Creek, NY; Warren (Mary Jane) Martin of North Rose, NY; Harlen (Emma Jean) Martin of Clyde, NY; Allen (Sandra) Martin of Waterloo, NY; Gerald (Mary Jane) Martin of Virginia; Carl (Mary Sue) Martin of Clyde, NY; 74 grandchildren; 344 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; brother, Ivan Martin of PA; sisters, Ada Martin of PA; Lydia Zimmerman of MO; sister-in-law, Arlene Martin of NC; brother-in-law, Norman Nolt of PA. He was preceded in death by a son, Earl Martin; a grandchild; and several great-grandchildren; brothers, David Martin and Norman Martin; sisters, Esther Brubaker, Edna Huber and Anna Mary Martin.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1036 State Route 318, Waterloo, NY. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Maple View Mennonite Church, 291 Reed Road, Clyde, NY. Arrangements by Doran Funeral Home.
A living tribute »