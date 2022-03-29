Clarence W. Best, 95 of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, following a brief illness. Born in Pottsville, PA he was the son of the late Clarence and Gertrude (Neidlinger) Best. He was married to his beloved wife Mary (Whitford) Best for 52 years.
Clarence was an Army veteran and served in the 11th airborne division as a paratrooper during WWII. He was deployed to the Philippines and Japan. Clarence retired from Armstrong Floor Plant and Warehouse after 40 years of dedicated employment. He enjoyed playing cards, feeding birds, and a red fox. Clarence was fond of music, specifically Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra. He loved cars and taking care of his lawn, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Mary, Clarence is survived by 2 children: Marguerite Sottek and William Best (Justine); sister Ruth Moore (John), and 2 grandchildren Mason and Ryleigh Sottek. He was preceded in death by his brothers Tom, Bob, and Bill Best, and sisters Betty Carter, and Thelma Cazonie.
Friends and family are invited to gather for a viewing on Wednesday, March 30 from 6-8 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 31 at 11 AM at the funeral home, with viewing time to begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Cemetery. The family welcomes flowers, and encourages making a donation in Clarence's name to the charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.
