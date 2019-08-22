Clarence S. Siegrist, formerly of Neffsville, passed away at The Mennonite Home, Lancaster, in his 98th year on August 20, 2019. He was a resident at the home since January 31, 2019. Born in East Hempfield Township on December 20, 1921 to the late Clarence F. and Mattie Stauffer Siegrist, he was the husband of the late Jane M. (Denlinger) Siegrist who passed away May 2, 2014. They celebrated their 70th anniversary on June 12, 2013.
Clarence farmed in Neffsville for 30 yrs. He drove school bus for Manheim Township Schools for 45 yrs. beginning in 1962, and retiring in 2007 at age 87. He enjoyed driving bus and the elementary students called him pop or pappy when they were asked who drove their bus. He also worked 35 yrs. as a custodian at Manheim Township Schools and retired as the lead custodian at the Middle School. He also did custodial work at East Petersburg Mennonite church for six years.
Clarence was a life time member at the East Petersburg Mennonite Church. He remembers pastors and choristers from the late 1920's to the present day at the church.
Clarence loved to garden and listen to music. He also enjoyed flowers and watching birds in his later years. He always wanted to make sure the plants were watered and the birds had suet. He loved the summertime heat and liked his tractors. Clarence could always tell anyone a good story from his days working in Manheim Township Schools, from driving school bus, from his farming days, and from the hammermill outfit he operated during his late teen years.
Surviving Clarence are his four children, Beverly S. wife of Herbert Steffy of Palmyra, Audrey J. wife of Dale Yoder of Mount Joy, Arlan D. Siegrist of Lancaster, Michelle J. Sheaffer of Lancaster; six grandchildren: Luanne Steffy, of Etters, Lynette (Greg) Tkacz of Orangeburg, NY, Julie (Michael) Hasircoglu of Lancaster, Melanie Yoder of Mount Joy, Paul III (Julia) Sheaffer, of New York City, NY, Alexis (Jonathan) Curreri of Philadelphia; six great-grandchildren: Olivia and Violet Hasircoglu, Jane and David Sheaffer, Aneila and Christopher Curreri.
Preceding him in death is a sister, Rachel A. Becker, two brothers: Burnell S. and Mark S. Siegrist, and a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Hasircoglu. He was the last surviving member of his family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clarence's funeral service at the East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main Street, East Petersburg, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM with additional viewing on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.