Clarence Robert "Bob" Adams, Jr., 74, of Harrisburg, PA formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away at his home on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, the son of the late Clarence R. Adams, Sr. and Mildred E. Adams. Bob had worked in the restaurant business.
Surviving is his daughter, Debbie Adams (Ron) of Hustontown, PA; his grandsons, Cody Foreman and Brandon Adams; his great grandson, David Foreman; his sister Gloria of Lancaster; and his former wife, Rosemary Zangari. Bob was preceded in death by his sister Pat.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 1 -3:00 p.m. at The Groff's Family Funeral Service, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA. Burial will be private.
