Clarence R. Stauffer, 91, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Lancaster to the late Mary (Stauffer) Rosseau and raised by his parents, the late Joseph N. and Katie M. (Sensenig) Snyder. Clarence was the husband of Vivian L. (Weit) Stauffer with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.
Clarence was an active member of Hopeland United Methodist Church where he served as Sunday school Superintendent, Youth Leader and various other positions. He farmed Sunny Craft Farm in Clay Township from 1951 to 1976. He worked for the National Holstein Association for 23 years and after retirement, worked for 10 years at the Cloister Car Wash. Clarence was a member of the Baron Stiegel Lions Club and the Buccaneer Hunting Club, served as a Clay Township Supervisor, Ephrata Rec Center Board and Ephrata School Board Member and Chair. He was a bus driver, Boy Scout leader and Lancaster County 4-H leader.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children; Earl C., husband of Barbara (Bixler) Stauffer, Nanette S., wife of Cecil Whitley, Rhoda F., wife of Michael E. Mountz, Yvonne F., wife of Charles T. Aughinbaugh, Alice Kay, wife of William Ulrich; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 12 step great-grandchildren; 1 step great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Ed and Bob Rousseau.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren; three sisters; Miriam Snyder Weaver, Mary Ellen Rousseau Hershey, Eunice Rousseau and a brother, Richard J. "Dick" Rousseau.
A viewing will be held Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM, at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 North Clay Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 9 to 10 AM, at the church, followed by his funeral service at 10 AM. Interment will take place in Hopeland Cemetery.
Clarence was a son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle and friend to many.
Memorial contributions in Clarence's memory may be made to Baron Stiegel Lions Club, 1330 Forest Hill Rd., Stevens, PA, 17578 or Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
