Clarence R. Martin, 91, of Reamstown, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Born in East Earl, he was a son of the late Jonas M. and Emma S. (Rutt) Martin.
Clarence was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a well skilled truck driver, winning the safe driver and million-mile awards from Yellow Freight. He also drove truck for Hess Foods and Quinlan Pretzels. Clarence was a self-taught lifelong guitar player and played in a band into his 80's. In addition to the guitar, he could play the violin and mandolin. Clarence also enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, and walking & talking with the Park City Twalkers. He was a member of the Reinholds VFW Post 6759, the Cocalico Valley VFW Post 3376 of Ephrata, and the American Legion Cloister Post 429. He was also a faithful member of the East Cocalico Church of the Brethren in Reamstown.
Clarence is survived by a brother, David R. Martin (Betty) of Red Run; five children, Melody Wanger (Barry) of Denver, Glenn "Tony" "Roadkill" Martin (Dianne) of Sinking Spring, Brenda Zimmerman (Bob) of Ephrata, Lynda Martin of West Lawn, Pam Renz of Sinking Spring; 17 grandchildren, Hope, Zoe, Shilo, Tara, Joseph, Amy, Jonathan, Angel, Eric, James, Zachariah, Victoria, A.J., Zebulin, Julie, Amber & Emma; 35 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. Clarence was predeceased by a son, James Martin; and three siblings, Ruth Garrett, Jonas Martin, Charles "Chuppy" Martin; and half sister, Florence Martin.
A viewing will be held on Fri., Oct. 7th from 10 to 11 a.m. at the East Cocalico Church of the Brethren, 4 Bunker Hill Rd., Reamstown (Stevens) and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to East Cocalico Church of the Brethren, PO Box 288, Reamstown, PA 17567.