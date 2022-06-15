Clarence R. "Chut" Moyer, 84, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Rapho Twp., he was the son of the late Clarence H. Moyer and Jennie N. Rohrer Moyer Martin. He was the husband of C. Lois Kulp Moyer for 65 years on November 10.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Street, Manheim, PA. Please wear casual attire. There will be no public viewing. The family will greet guests during a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028.
