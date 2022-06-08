Clarence R. "Chut" Moyer, 84, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Rapho Twp., he was the son of the late Clarence H. Moyer and Jennie N. Rohrer Moyer Martin. He was the husband of C. Lois Kulp Moyer for 65 years on November 10.
Chut was a member of the former Chiques Church of the Brethren where he served as head usher. More recently, he attended Hempfield Church of the Brethren. In addition to owning a family farm in Rapho Twp., he was employed by Manheim Auto Auction for 40 years and retired in 2004 as Operations Manager.
Chut enjoyed playing golf and gave his support to various organizations by playing in their fundraising tournaments. In addition to hunting and spending time at the family cabin in Snyder County, he also enjoyed raising vegetables in his garden and mowing grass with his John Deere riding mower.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Jeffrey L., husband of Beverly Martin Moyer, Michael S., husband of Karen Weidle Moyer, and Pat A., wife of James Weaver, all of Manheim; four grandchildren, Stephanie L. Moyer, Matthew S., husband of Jenna Hoffman Moyer and parents of Jameson, Camden, and Benson, Samuel D. Weaver, and Benjamin J. Weaver; and two sisters, Ruth Ebersole of Mount Pleasant, IA, and Mary Jane, wife of Roy Sauder, of Manheim. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Wesley Moyer; two brothers, Clyde and J. Kenneth Moyer; and his stepfather, Noah Martin.
The Moyer family expresses deep appreciation for the excellent care given to Clarence by Hospice for All Seasons and Pleasant View Retirement Community.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Street, Manheim, PA. Please wear casual attire. There will be no public viewing. The family will greet guests during a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com
A living tribute »