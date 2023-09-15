Clarence Miller Nissley, 87, of Winona Lake, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. He was a longtime resident of Martinsburg, WV and Elizabethtown, PA. He was born on May 15, 1936, in Elizabethtown, son of the late Lloyd and Ella (Miller) Nissley. On July 26, 1960, he was married in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania to the lovely Anna Katherine Kreider. They were blessed to have celebrated 63 years of marriage and enjoyed the journey from raising a family to loving their grandchildren.
Clarence worked as an X-Ray technician for City Hospital in Martinsburg, retiring in 2003 after 40 years. He and his family enjoyed the fellowship of his church family at Goods Mennonite Church in Elizabethtown, and at Rosemont Grace Brethren Church where he also served as the trustee and was a Sunday School Teacher. Clarence loved the Lord and was a strong Christian man. He was a wonderful and kind person who sincerely loved people and getting to know them. He could break the ice with one of his many jokes, he was a wonderful storytellerand often told the same stories over and over!
Family was very important to Clarence and spending time with family was a joy, from birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, graduations and everything in between. He enjoyed traveling and seeing God's creations and he was fortunate in his life to have visited Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska and Hawaii. Always a farm boy in his heart, for over 50 years he tended to his "hobbie" farm and his livestock and had a love for Massey-Harris tractors. After retirement, he took an interest in caning chairs and had a small business providing that service. Clarence lived a long and fulfilling life serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in everything he did and passed that love on to his family that he leaves behind. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Anna K. Nissley (Pierceton, IN), son, Rodney (Lisa) Nissley (Pierceton, IN), two daughters, Sheryl (Marc) Knoedler (North Port, FL) and Bonnie (Christian) Beuggert (Roanoke, VA); Twelve grandchildren: Jonathan (Jackie) Knoedler; Josh (Audrey) Knoedler; Ben (Allison) Knoedler; Tim (Heydi) Knoedler; Kayla (Ben) Rodkey; Michael Beuggert; Philip Beuggert; Caleb (Surangi) Nissley; Rebekah (Phil) Bieri; Jacob (Kendra) Nissley; Sarah (Alec) Demaree; Josiah Nissley; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Nissley (PA); Jay (Barb) Nissley (PA) Two sisters, Arlene (Landis) Kreider (PA); Nancy Nissley (PA). He was preceded in death by two sisters, Erma and Marian Nissley.
Clarence's life will be celebrated with a service at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Goods Mennonite Church, 4374 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown, PA. Viewing will be from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Goods Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, IN and Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Browse »