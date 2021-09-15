Clarence M. Weaver, 79, of Richland, entered into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by his children and spouses on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was the husband of A. Arlene (Martin) Weaver, to whom he would have been married 57 years on October 31, 2021. Born in New Holland, PA on July 19, 1942, he was a son of the late George and Lydia (Martin) Weaver.
Clarence was a member of Ephrata Community Church. He worked as a self-employed farmer, and was also employed as a truck driver for Triple M Farms, Lebanon, for 19 years.
In addition to his wife, Clarence is survived by a daughter, Dawn, wife of Leon Zimmerman, of Myerstown; sons, Dean, husband of Shelby Weaver, of Newmanstown, Sohkea Ka, husband of Len c Thorn, of Philadelphia, Derry, husband of Sherri Weaver, of Newmanstown, David, husband of Yvonne Weaver, of Womelsdorf; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Martin, husband of Rachel Weaver, of Honey Brook, George, husband of Joann Weaver, of New Holland, Mervin Weaver, of IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Esther Gage, Irene Weaver, and Anna Martin; and brothers, Raymond and Lester Weaver.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Rd., Lititz, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9 a.m. A viewing will also be held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Retreat, 1200 Glory Way Blvd., Bradenton, FL 34212.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.