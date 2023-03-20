Clarence M. Eberly, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Stevens to the late Norman M. and Cora M. (Martin) Eberly and was the husband of the late Elsie (Martin) Eberly who passed away in 1994.
Clarence was a member of Martins Mennonite Church.
He is survived by 3 children, Henry M., husband of Alta Eberly of Reinholds, Doris M. Eberly of Reinholds, Leon M., husband of Delores Eberly of Fredricksburg, PA; 10 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Cathrine Eberly of Stevens, Floy Eberly of Stevens, Norma, wife of Norman Burkholder of Denver, and Cora, wife of Mervin Sensenig of Denver.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Caroline Eberly.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Middle Creek Fellowship Center, 520 W. Route 897, Reinholds. Funeral services will be held at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Middle Creek Fellowship Center, with further services at 9:30 a.m., at the Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Rd., Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
