Clarence M. "Bud" Wright

{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Clarence M. {!W2AMP}#8220;Bud{!W2AMP}#8221; Wright, age 84 of Kirkwood, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was the husband of the late Barbara Heck Wright who passed on August, 31, 2001. He was born in Pulaski, VA, son to the late William T. and Maude Goad Wright.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Bud proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed wrestling and bluegrass, but most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}He is survived by 2 daughters; Deborah Wright-Neff of Quarryville and Michelle wife of Steve Reeves of Kirkwood, 5 grandchildren; Steven Reeves (Kaitlyn Austeel) of Kirkwood, Samantha Reeves (Warren Jones) of Kirkwood, Morgan Neff (Madison Smith) of New Providence, Steven husband of Alyssa Webb of Wrightsville, and TJ Felts of Little Britain, 2 great-grandchildren; Jesse and RJ, and 2 nieces; Sandra Smith of Pulaski, VA, and Linda wife of the late Wesley Farris of Pulaski, VA. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Alfred, Junior, and Leonard Wright.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Funeral service will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Saturday, March 26th at 11 AM. There will be a viewing from 10 AM until time of service. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bud{!W2AMP}#8217;s name to Veterans Enhancement Project, www.vepusa.org, or Warriors Heart Foundation, www.warriorsheart.com. reynoldsandshivery.com{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}