MSG Clarence L. Stuck (United States Army Retired), 87, of Manheim and a native of Hummelstown, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Country Meadows of West Shore, Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side.
Born on June 13, 1932, he was one of eight children to the late Charles M. and Minnie E. Speck Stuck.
A true patriot, Clarence retired from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard; and had proudly and bravely served his country with the U.S. Army in the Korean War. His brother, Kenneth, was in Korea at the same time, but was killed in battle in Unsan, North Korea, and listed as "missing in action." Clarence worked tirelessly for 65 years to recover his brother's remains, and on January 28, 2016, was able to return his brother to their hometown.
Clarence also retired as a truck driver for the American Can Company in Lemoyne; and then worked as a Courtesy Driver for Klick Lewis Chevrolet Buick in Palmyra. He was a 1950 graduate of the former Hummelstown High School. Clarence attended the Evangelical Free Church of Hershey. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Brownstone Lodge #666 F&AM, Hershey, the Harrisburg Consistory, and the Zembo Shrine. He was a former member of the Palmyra Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6417, the FFO, INC of Hummelstown, the Hummelstown Baseball Association, and the Manheim Central High School Football Team Support Staff. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; and loved watching hockey, especially the Hershey Bears, and Penn State Football.
Clarence was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene R. Petrina Stuck, on May 19, 1986; his second wife, Kathleen F. Goshorn Stuck on February 9, 2020; three sisters, June A. Hancock, Mary E. Olson Keefer, and Virginia L. Koons; and four brothers, Kenneth R. Stuck, Charles A. Stuck, Edward M. Stuck, and Robert W. Stuck.
He is survived by two daughters, Theresa M. Hancock wife of Donald of Harrisburg, and Lisa E. Baker wife of Douglas of Carlisle; three sons, Kenneth R. Stuck husband of Suzanne of Harrisburg, Philip A. Stuck of Duncannon, and Daniel J. Stuck husband of Janice of Palmyra; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Clarence will be at the convenience of his family. Interment with military honors will be in the Hershey Cemetery.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be given in memory of Clarence to the Lifesong Hospice Foundation, 3880 TecPort Drive, Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111; or to the Alzheimer's Disease & Related Disorders Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
