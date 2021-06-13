Clarence L. Miller, 86 of New Providence entered his everlasting home Thursday morning, June 10, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on February 21, 1935 in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late Evelyn Webb Miller. Clarence was the husband of Jane M. Lohr Miller for 54 years.
Clarence retired from F&M College from the custodial department. He was a house painter prior to F&M. He also helped out at Sunset Estates with painting and maintenance. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and drinking beer with his boys.
Clarence loved his wife Jane, and she will miss him dearly, Clarence never had a bad word about anyone. He got his wings and took a piece of all of our hearts. He is also survived by his sons, Kenny Miller and Russell Miller, both of Cleveland, OH, Ernest, Sr., husband of Shelly Lynn Miller, of Peach Bottom, and Clarence L. Miller, Jr. of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and dear friend Michelle Howe. Clarence was preceded in death by his daughter, Pansey Payne and his sons, Robert, Thomas, Mark, and Donald Miller.
Services are private. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
