Clarence L. McCoy, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.
He was born in West Earl Township to the late Clarence F. and Alta M. (Ravegum) McCoy.
He was an active member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Ephrata, where he was a Sunday school teacher and leader.
Clarence was a supervisor for Warner Lambert. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
Clarence is survived by a son, Robert D. McCoy of Ephrata; a brother, James N., husband of Irene McCoy of Denver and a nephew, Dwain McCoy.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM at the Grace E.C. Church, 131 Terrace Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11 AM with Pastor Bruce Wagner officiating. Interment will take place in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »