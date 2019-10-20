Clarence Kipp

Clarence "Johnny" Kipp, 76, of Manheim, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at Oak Leaf Manor North in Landisville after a few months of declining health. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late J. Clarence and Alverta G. Waser Kipp. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan L. "Susie Q" Herdwig Roschel, on May 15, 2019 after 16 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death in Dec. 1997 by his first wife, Rose Waters Kipp, after being married for 28 years.
Also known as "Kipp" by his friends, he was a 1961 graduate of Manheim Central High School. Kipp proudly served his country in the United States Army which included a tour-of-duty in Germany. He retired from Lumsden Corporation in Lancaster where he had been employed for many years.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Oak Leaf Manor North, Friendship 1st Floor and his Hospice angels for their compassionate care given to their brother.
Johnny is survived by two siblings, Rodney R., husband of Donna Kipp, of Beverly Hills, FL and Suzanne K., wife of Charlie Houck, of Lancaster; a nephew, Adam Houck; a niece, Alycia, wife of Adam Walker; and a stepson, Matthew Roschel of Shippensburg.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.