Clarence J. Riley, Jr., 61, better known as Jimmy, went to be with his heavenly family on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Pa, he was the the son of the late Clarence J., Sr. and Betty J. Riley.
He is survived by his sisters, Arla Brown and Pennie Riley, spouse of Laura Savage of Lancaster. Also surviving is his brother-in-law, James Covert, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Ricky and Lenny.
Jimmy loved music, writing and drawing. He always looked forward to and lived for family gatherings to celebrate holidays especially his birthday, November 23rd. His smile and laugh were catchy, and he always greeted you with a big and hearty "How you doing?"
A funeral Service for Jimmy will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
