Clarence J. Lloyd 1925-2021

Clarence J. Lloyd, 96, of Willow Street formerly of Oxford passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 in Hospice of Mount Joy. He was the husband of Edna Miller Lloyd with whom he shared 75 years of marriage. Born in Frackville he was the son of the late Clarence B. and Alma Meade Lloyd.
Clarence was retired from Chester Water Authority for 39 years as the Assistant Plant Manager. He was a member of St. Phillips Church, Millersville and was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church, Oxford. Clarence was a Third Degree Charter Member of the Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart of Jesus Council #13421.
Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and woodworking. His greatest love was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife; one daughter, Sandra A. Barr; two grandchildren, Lynne Sebastian Leed (Robert) and Timothy Barr (Jeanne); four great-grandchildren, Tiffany Neihart (John), Andrew Millay, Payton Barr and Tess Barr; five great-great-grandchildren, Abigail, Trevor, Nicholas, Anthony and Bennett; and four sisters, Alma Cullen, Inez Drennen, Marcella Moore and Betsy Pierce.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Kirk and a brother, John Lloyd.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, July 9, at the Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church Rd., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 10-10:45 am. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 58105, or Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.