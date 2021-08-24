Clarence J. (Clem) Navitsky, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Born in Shenandoah, PA, he was the son of the late John A. and Mary (Chapley) Navitsky. Clem was the loving husband of Carole S. (Sensenig) Navitsky with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.
He worked as a manufacturing supervisor for Hershey Co. (Y & S Candies). He previously worked for Hamilton Watch and Schick.
Clem was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling. He also loved music and dancing. A gifted handyman, he enjoyed spending his time working on projects around the house.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his son, John P. Navitsky, of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary F. (Tomalonis) Navitsky and his brother, John J. Navitsky.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602, Friday, Aug. 27 from 12:30PM to 1:30PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 2PM with interment to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clarence's memory to Lancaster General Health Foundation, P.O. Box 3555, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com