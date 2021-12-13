(Clarence) Glenn Hurst died peacefully Tuesday Dec 7, 2021.
Glenn and Helen were married 51 years. Survived by his children Joel (Melissa), Janelle (James), and Kendall (Veronica). Glenn and Helen have 10 grandchildren. Survived by his mother Anna Gehman and 5 siblings.
Glenn was employed at the Washington Hospital Center for 46 years.
He Loved Jesus, played men's fastpitch softball, was an avid hunter, and sports fan.
