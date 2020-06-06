Clarence F. Miller, age 89, of Princeton, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on May 2, 1931 to mother, Mattie Frey Miller, and father, Clarence Lester Miller in Hanover, PA. On December 23, 1951, Clarence married his high school sweetheart, Edith Miller and they moved to Chicago for him to finish chiropractic school. Following graduation they moved to Lancaster, PA where they spent their next 40+ years raising their 3 children and working together at Miller Chiropractic.
After retirement, Edith and Clarence moved to Chesapeake, VA. In 2014, he and Edith moved to Princeton, KY. He was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church in Princeton. He was previously a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Clarence is survived by three daughters, Deborah Ann Miller of Taylors, SC, Cynthia Lee (James) Torpey of Caldwell County, Terry Jo Miller of Evansville, IN; two grandchildren, Jason Torpey of Caldwell County, Lisa (Peter) Hussey of Hopkinsville; and three great-grandchildren, Josie Torpey, Dylan Hussey and Aidan Hussey.
He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Edith Miller; parents, Clarence Lester and Mattie Frey Miller; four sisters, Margaret Musselman, Emma Bollinger, Anna Hoke and Mable Markle.
Memorial services will be held at Central Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ken Godshall officiating.
Charitable contributions may be made in Clarence's memory to The King's Kitchen Feeding Program, PO Box 684 Princeton, KY 42445.
