Clarence Eugene Becker, 74, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clarence M. Becker and Beatrice (Nolt) Becker. Gene was the beloved husband of Nancy Witmer Becker, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage this past October.
Gene graduated from Hempfield High School with the Class of 1965. He worked as a printing press operator and foreman at Intelligencer Printing Co., Lancaster, from the time he graduated from high school until his retirement in 2003. Following retirement, he served as an usher at the American Music Theatre, provided transportation for the Amish, and thoroughly enjoyed being a tour guide at Ressler’s Mascot Roller Mills in Ronks, PA. Gene was a longtime member of Refton Brethren In Christ Church where he served as a Deacon for 11 years and held various other positions. He was a man of God and loved his family dearly.
An avid gardener, Gene loved sharing his produce with friends and family. He enjoyed reading, traveling, and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His latest favorite pastimes, as Alzheimer’s began taking its toll on his activities, were watching Phillies baseball, The Wandering Woodsman, and old classic tv shows and movies. He loved being on the beach and in the sun, and the last family vacation was to Wrightsville Beach, NC this past July.
Along with his wife, Gene is survived by three children: Mona Louise Becker, wife of Melanie Nilsson of Westminster, MD; Luke Anthony Becker, husband of Carrie Becker of Hanover; and Josh Aaron Becker of New Holland. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; his step-mother, Doris Jean Becker of Lititz; brothers Ray Elwood Becker and his wife Georgia of Mt. Gretna, and Paul N. Becker of East Petersburg; and sisters Pauline Houseman (wife of the late Frank) of Wrightsville and Judy Ann Wesner and her husband Robert of Virginia Beach, VA. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Ronald Becker.
Interment services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned and announced for a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene’s memory may be offered to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com