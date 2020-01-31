Clarence E. Rudy, 92, of Lititz, and formerly of Ephrata, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in York, he was the son of the late James S. and Alma M. Groff Rudy. Clarence was the loving husband of the late Marion E. Breckbill Rudy who died in June of 2018. Clarence earned his bachelor's degree in education from Penn State University, and master's degrees from Temple University and Bowling Green University of Ohio. Clarence loved education and was a math teacher for several school districts over the years. He retired from Manheim Township School District as the chair for the Mathematics Department. He was a faithful member of Lititz Mennonite Church where he taught Sunday school. Clarence enjoyed playing golf and watching sports.
Surviving are four children; Julia A. Weller companion of Richard Abrams of Quakertown, Kathleen A. wife of Alan E. Miller of Akron, Kenneth C. husband of Pamela Menges Rudy of Millersburg, Mary Ann wife of Mark Palladino of Douglasville, a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Rudy, ten grandchildren, two great-grandsons, a brother, John H. husband of Lucy Rudy, a sister, Sarah Sauder, a brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Martin, and a sister-in-law, Eva Rudy. Preceding him in death was a son, Daniel L. Rudy, a brother, Paul J. Rudy, and two sisters, Mary Jane Detweiler and Nancy Martin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clarence's memorial service at Landis Homes Retirement Community, WEST BETHANY CHAPEL, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private in Eby Cemetery, Leola.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Clarence's memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
