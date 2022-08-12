Clarence E. Martin, Sr., of Stevens, died at home on August, 10 2022 at the age of 84 years 1 month and 22 days. He was the husband of Ruth H. (Weaver) Martin. He was the son of the (late) Aaron K. Martin and (late) Susan Eby Martin.
He was a member of Conestoga Valley Mennonite Church.
He is survived by his wife: Ruth H. (Weaver) Martin; five sons: Charles (Lisa) Stevens, PA; Curtis (Janice) Danville, PA; Curvin (Lisa) Middleburg, PA; Clarence, Jr. (Carol) Porter, ME; Cheran (Louise) Elizabethville, PA, three daughters: LaJane (Jonathan) Stauffer Elizabethville, PA; LuAnn (Jesse) Martin Brownfield, ME; LaRuth (Arlin) Martin Cambridge Springs, PA; 50 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Mervin (Kathryne) Elizabethtown, PA; Raymond (Vera) Stevens, PA; Aaron (Vera) Ephrata, PA; three sisters: Ruth (Lester) Weber Atmore, AL; Marion (Alvin) Martin Lebanon, PA; Velma (Amos) Smucker Leola, PA; two sistersinlaw: Rachel Martin Stevens, PA; Ivy Joe Martin Ephrata, PA. He was preceded in death by two children: Lavonne and Vernon, and two brothers: Paul (Rachel) and John (Ivy Joe).
Funeral Services are to be held, Lord willing, 10:00 AM on Monday August 15, 2022 at Valley View Mennonite Church, 194 Gockley Rd., Stevens, PA with the Brethren Nathan Sweigart, Mark Hostetter, Melvin Mack, David Burkholder and Jay Paul Hursh officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at Valley View Mennonite Church on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
