Clarence E. Hanlen, 73, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Columbia. Born Tuesday, January 27, 1948, in Marietta, he was the son of the late Clarence and Florence Mabel (Kline) Hanlen.
Clarence attended Faith Outreach Center, Mount Joy.
He is survived by numerous cousins as well as his extended family and caring friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Marietta Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clarence’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
