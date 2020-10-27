Clarence E. Good

Clarence E. Good, 68, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Born in Fivepointville, PA, Clarence was a son of the late Raymond and Elsie Good and husband of Victoria S. Auker Good.

Clarence worked as a mechanic at Cross Keys Rentals in Leola, PA and attended Mohler Church of the Brethren in Ephrata, PA. He was an avid reader and a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and NASCAR Racing. Clarence also loved fishing and playing quoits.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Lisa Good, wife of Scott Yutz of Ephrata, PA; two step children: Chad Eby of Ephrata, PA and Colleen (Nathaniel) True of Airville, PA; six grandchildren: Chandler, Thatcher, Paige, Meadow, Harper, and Tallis; seven siblings: Joyce, Hettie, Lillie, Sally, Jerry, Nevin, and Bruce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: John, Jay, Eli, and Dallas; and one sister, Barbara.

Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 indoor gathering limit of 25 persons, guests are kindly asked to keep visit time with the family brief.

A Memorial Service for Clarence will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mohler Church of the Brethren, 21 E. Mohler Church Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.

Guests are also asked to wear masks and follow CDC Social Distancing Guidelines.

